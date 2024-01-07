Generative Value

Generative Value

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Arny Trezzi's avatar
Arny Trezzi
Jan 7, 2024

The go-to-primer for investors willing to understand how the top players operate across the value chain.

Impressive work, Eric. Thank you for sharing and for the mention!

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1 reply by Eric Flaningam
masaru's avatar
masaru
Jun 8, 2024

I thoroughly enjoy your Primers, Eric. Very impressive work. If you ever decide to accept subscribers, i'll be standing in line!

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1 reply by Eric Flaningam
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