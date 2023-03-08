About

I’m fascinated by the future of technology and the goal of this newsletter is to explore interesting ideas in investing & technology. Ideas in this newsletter generally fall into three categories: simplifying industries, exploring potential investments, or attempting to answer important long-term questions for investors.

I’m an investor across public and private markets. If you’re interested in chatting (as an investor or founder), feel free to reach out!

You can find me on LinkedIn or Twitter @EricFlaningam.

Disclaimer: Nothing I write is investment advice, nor should it be used as such. All statements expressed here are personal opinions. I can’t guarantee the accuracy or completeness of information shared here. While I strive to be as accurate as possible, I make mistakes.