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The Hyperscalers & The Compute Crunch (Quarterly Update)
Coding agents push the compute ecosystem to its limit
May 4
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Eric Flaningam
40
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February 2026
Q4 ‘25 Cloud Update (What’s going on with software?)
And what does it mean for the hyperscalers?
Feb 9
•
Eric Flaningam
54
7
6
January 2026
2025 Annual Letter
An Estimation of Underestimations
Jan 4
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Eric Flaningam
44
8
6
November 2025
Thoughts on the Hyperscalers (Q3 '25 Update)
A shifting value chain (OpenAI and Anthropic gaining importance) and what it means for the cloud providers; also market share, CapEx, and revenue growth…
Nov 6, 2025
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Eric Flaningam
62
4
7
August 2025
Open Source Business Models: Notes on Profiting from Free Software
How open source companies have historically captured value, commoditizing your complement, and value creation vs value capture.
Aug 26, 2025
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Eric Flaningam
55
3
10
Free Software & The Future of Software Business Models
How do you build sustainable business models in the age of AI-generated code?
Aug 10, 2025
•
Eric Flaningam
87
8
19
Q2 ‘25 Cloud Update: CapEx Keeps Rising!
Market Share, CapEx, Why Azure's Taking Share, and Why AI Isn't Shaping up like SaaS
Aug 4, 2025
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Eric Flaningam
53
11
9
July 2025
The AI & Healthcare Opportunity
Part Two of How AI Can Help Improve the US Healthcare System
Jul 20, 2025
•
Eric Flaningam
91
10
14
Where do Tech Returns Come From?
An Analysis of 30 Years of Tech Returns, Value Accretion, Lessons, and What it Means Moving Forward
Jul 8, 2025
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Eric Flaningam
145
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35
June 2025
Meta's AI Strategy
Zuck’s Vision and Why Meta’s Spending so Much on Talent
Jun 24, 2025
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Eric Flaningam
62
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6
Toast: A Recipe for Building a System of Record
A Deep Dive on the Vertical Software Company & Lessons on Building AI Companies Today
Jun 16, 2025
•
Eric Flaningam
49
7
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A Primer on US Healthcare
Value Chain, History, Incentives (why is everything so expensive?), and AI's Case for Market Expansion
Jun 2, 2025
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Eric Flaningam
131
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26
© 2026 Eric Flaningam
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